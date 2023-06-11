Chen Xi worried that dad Edmund Chen will have no one to 'la kopi' with in Singapore after he leaves for the UK

By now, you’d probably have seen the pictures from Edmund Chen’s recent trip to Taiwan with his son Chen Xi, 32.

The father-son duo’s week-long trip saw them exploring various parts of Taiwan, from the Taroko National Park to Jiufen.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao about their trip, Edmund, 62, and Chen Xi revealed that mum Xiang Yun, 61, as well as the family’s youngest, Chen Yixin, 23, did not join them on the trip as they were busy with filming.

Chen Xi also shared that the trip was actually a surprise that Edmund sprung on him after Chen Xi returned from his trip to Japan in May.

“We’ve talked about going on holiday together quite a number of times, but it never materialised. When I came back from Japan, my dad told me: ‘Let’s go to Taiwan.’ We have similar travelling styles, we both like nature, and gazing at scenery,” Chen Xi said.

Bonding over a cuppa.

With Chen Xi set to leave for the UK to further his studies for a year in September this year, father and son shared that this trip was a way for them to spend some time with each other before Chen Xi heads overseas.

Apart from bonding over art and exercise, the two of them are also coffee buds.

“I’ve always liked spending time with my dad since I was young, and I’ve always accompanied him to drink coffee and exercise, there’s no topic that we can’t talk about between us. [After] this trip with my dad, I feel like I already can’t bear to [leave Singapore].” Chen Xi said.

He added: “I’m already starting to worry about him, and our family. After I leave for England, there won’t be anyone to la kopi [Hokkien term for stir coffee, which is used colloquially as a way to catch up over a cup of coffee] with him.”

According to the Zaobao reporter, Edmund and Chen Xi had their regular coffee sesh before the interview.

What a sight!

Edmund couldn’t help but praise Chen Xi after hearing his worries, saying: “He’s a very considerate child, who always worries about us. I saw a comment online, where someone wrote that they remembered seeing me carry my son as a child back in the day. Now [Chen Xi] is all grown up, which really made feel [mixed emotions]. After this trip, I feel that Chen Xi is not just my son, he’s my friend and buddy now.”

Immediately after that, however, Edmund added to Chen Xi: “But you’re not grown up yet, even when I turn 80, I’ll still worry about you."

So sweet, right? Here’s hoping that they can continue their la kopi sessions virtually in the next year.

But if that's not possible, Edmund, Xiang Yun and Yixin have already bought tickets to fly to the UK in December to visit Chen Xi, so they'll have plenty of time for coffee then.

Photos: Edmund Chen/Instagram, Chen Xi/Instagram