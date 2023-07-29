China's 100m hurdles champ Xia Si Ning said to be 'prettier than all female stars'

At the 2023 China's National Athletics Championships held in Quzhou earlier this week, 20-year-old Chinese hurdler Xia Si Ning ran away with all the attention.

While Si Ning's track achievements were stellar — she won the women's 100m hurdle finals — it was her beauty that everyone was talking about.

So enamoured were people with Si Ning, some have even gone on to hail her as the "Top Beauty Of Athletics".

They are not wrong.

Here's how Si Ning looked after her race:

How does she look so effortlessly good?

Netizens have since flocked to the 1.7m athlete's Weibo to shower her with compliments.

"I'm totally simping! You're too pretty, too cool, too heroic!," swooned one such netizen.

Another effused: "You're prettier than all female stars and cooler than all male celebs."

She's giving Wonder Woman vibes

A beauty indeed

Photos: Xia Si Ning/Weibo