China’s 'most famous mistress' announces pregnancy
And no, the baby daddy’s not the guy who ‘helped’ the 35-year-old achieve such infamy.

By Toh Ziyi
Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
Back in 2020, Chinese influencer Zhang Dayi, 35, earned the very unflattering title of China’s “Most Famous Mistress”.

It was revealed that businessman Jiang Fan, 38, who was the president of Alibaba’s e-commerce marketplace sites Taobao and Tmall at that time, was cheating on his wife with Dayi.

After news of the affair went public, Jiang Fan, who was hailed as a potential successor for the Alibaba group, was demoted, though he still remained with the company. 

Meanwhile, Dayi laid low for a while, even as the Internet continued to refer to her by her newfound title.

Daiyi, who first shot to fame as a model, is a co-founder of Chinese influencer agency Ruhnn.

Jiang Fan and Zhang Dayi

Then, on Sunday (Aug 13), she shared a video on her Douyin, revealing that she’s currently four months pregnant with her first child.

The announcement sent netizens into a flurry, even though it was obvious that her baby daddy is not Jiang Fan.

In another video posted by Dayi in late July, she revealed she had registered her marriage with her non-celeb boyfriend.

Dayi and her husband.

Dayi started trending on Weibo a day after announcing her pregnancy, with netizens chiming in to offer their two cents.

“She’s able to start over again to lead a blissful life, but that happy family that was torn apart by the appearance of a mistress will never be able to become whole again,” one netizen wrote, while another added that Dayi’s the “most arrogant mistress”.

Others went on to wonder: “How is Jiang Fan doing now?”. 

Photos: Zhang Dayi/Douyin, Baidu

