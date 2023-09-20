Chinese actor Liu Jin smashes iPhone in front of Apple store due to S$1,300 repair cost

Have you ever sent your tech or electronic devices for repair only to be informed of the exorbitant charges?

That happened to Chinese actor Liu Jin when his iPhone recently broke down.

The experience left such a bad taste in his mouth that he has vowed never to purchase Apple products again. In fact, he made a real show out of it.

His mobile phone wouldn't power on

Earlier this week, Liu Jin, best known for his role in 2015 comedy Goodbye Mr Loser, posted a video on Douyin, complaining about Apple’s “overbearing and unreasonable” ways.

In the video, which was taken outside an Apple store in Beijing, he shared that on Sep 6 he had sent his iPhone 13 Pro Max to get checked after the device could not power on.

The mobile phone was bought from an Apple store and he had only used it for a year and 19 days.

He was informed by the technician that there was an issue with the motherboard and it would cost 4,400 yuan (S$823) to get it repaired.

After checking with the customer service staff, it was confirmed that hardware-related issues would be fixed for free.

But there was another problem

However, after a week, he received a message informing him that due to “unauthorised modifications to the phone”, he would be charged 6,960 yuan (S$1.3K) for repairs.

Despite insisting that he had never modified his phone, Liu Jin was told the conclusion "is based on factory inspection” which is final.

He declined to fix the phone as he “could not afford it”.

"Apple’s behaviour, acting both as a player and a referee, is very overbearing and arrogant," he asserted, before smashing his phone on the ground – twice.

"As an ordinary consumer, I officially declare I will never buy Apple products again,” he said.

"[This video] is definitely not [to attract] eyeballs. My conscience is clear. I'm just standing up for my rights."

He's done with Apple

In another video, Liu Jin reiterated that the phone was purchased from an authorised Apple store and had never been modified.

"I'm willing to take legal responsibility!" he said.

He added that when he asked Apple which part of the phone was modified, they replied that the report could not be provided.

His trust in Apple is as broken as this phone

Netizens have come forward with similar experiences with Apple, while some suggested that the store where Liu Jin made his purchase may not be legit.

"Many authorised stores in China sell refurbished devices,” wrote one netizen, while another said: “Could it be that [Apple] dismantled [the phone] and falsely accused someone else?"

There were also netizens who suggested he switch to Huawei instead.

Photos: Liu Jin/Douyin