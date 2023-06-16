Chinese actor Zhang Bin Bin leaves huge make-up stain on co-star Wu Qian's shoulder after they hug on screen

Chinese stars Zhang Bin Bin (张彬彬), 30, and Wu Qian (吴倩), 30, currently star in romance comedy Here We Meet Again (三分野).

The drama tells the story of two childhood acquaintances who fall for each other after crossing paths again years later.



In one particularly romantic scene, Bin Bin embraces Wu Qian tightly after they resolve a misunderstanding.

Sadly, what was meant to be a touching moment ended up being downright hilarious, no thanks to what was left on Wu Qian's shoulder after the hug.

The stars embraced in a tight hug, with Bin Bin's head resting upon Wu Qian's shoulder

As it turned out, Bin Bin wore such thick make-up, it left a very obvious stain on Wu Qian's white top.

In fact, the patch of foundation on Janice's shirt remained throughout the rest of the scene.

The scene went viral on Weibo with the trending hashtag: “What is up with Bin Bin's foundation?”, with netizens saying it was “way too funny” to be taken seriously.

Now that's a huge foundation stain

Bin Bin has since shared his thoughts about the incident on Weibo as well.

“Xu Yan Shi (his character in the show) must not have been passionate enough, so you guys had time to observe [our] clothes,” he wrote, adding a cheeky smiling emoji.

He then took the opportunity to tease the upcoming episodes of the drama.

Bin Bin's humorous response to the embarrassing situation was appreciated by netizens, with many commenting that they “couldn’t wait to see the other big moves” his character has yet to make.

The star teased upcoming "wilder" scenes in the future episodes of the drama Photos: 三分野官微,内娱教父/ Weibo