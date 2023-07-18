Chinese actress Dilireba touched inappropriately by fan at airport

Actress-model Dilraba Dilmurat, aka Dilireba, 31, is one of the hottest celebs in Chinese showbiz.

Last week, Dilireba showed up at the airport wearing a back-baring gold halter-neck top.



Just as she was greeting the massive crowd that showed up to see her, one passer-by, said to be her fan, decided it would be a good idea to reach out to touch her back.

That offensive action was captured on camera.

The pic quickly went viral on Chinese social media sites, with many slamming said fan for their “disgusting behaviour”.

“Why are they touching her? Who knows what they were touching before this?” read one comment.

Is this considered sexual harrassment?

Others called it “sexual harassment” as there was clearly no consent involved.



“How would you feel if a stranger laid their hands on your bare back?” asserted one netizen.

Dilireba’s representatives have since revealed that the fan who touched her is female.

Still, many fans believe the star’s personal space should have been respected, and that it is still sexual harrassment regardless of the culprit's gender.

In response to the situation, Dilireba’s agency promised to “tighten their security" and arrange for the star to “take the VIP route on her trips”.

