Chinese actress Esther Yu slammed for putting baguettes on the ground; her crew says she ate them after photoshoot

In this day and age it feels like celebs cannot post anything without drawing flak.

Just ask Chinese actress Esther Yu, who recently posted a set of behind-the-scenes photos taken in Paris to celebrate her seventh anniversary in showbiz.

"Happy seventh anniversary, keep moving forward! See you guys in a few days!," gushed the 27-year-old actress.

While her post seemed pretty harmless at first glance, netizens, on the other hand, took offense with a particular photo which looked like a it was shot on a sidewalk. The pic showed two baguettes placed on the ground next to Esther.

"She's wasting food," chastised many netizens. One even snarked: "I don't believe she picked it up and ate it afterwards, that's psycho."

Um, but according to Esther's crew, that was exactly what she did?

Sharing two photos of Esther chewing on a baguette, her crew member clarified: "[She] Continued eating it on the way back to the hotel. Don't worry guys, even though it was very hard to bite, Esther enjoyed it thoroughly and didn't waste any food.”

Netizens, however, are a cynical bunch.

"Bet she threw [the baguette] away after she took those pictures," snapped one netizen.

Another rebuked: "She placed two baguettes on the floor, ate another two that looked the same and said she didn't waste food."

Aiyoh, what next? CCTV footage from the bakery showing exactly how many baguettes were bought that day, perhaps?

Esther Yu and the Case of the Baguettes On the FloorSo, do you believe Esther actually ate the baguettes that were on the floor? Photos: Esther Yu/Weibo, PBE Media