This Chinese boy looks so much like Jacky Cheung, netizens ask if he’s the singer’s son

A new celeb lookalike has gone viral on the internet.

Recently, a netizen shared on Douyin that she chanced upon a boy in Jiangxi who looked a lot like Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, 61.

When she approached the boy and asked if he is Jacky’s son, and the impish kid replied cheekily: “No,” adding “He’s my ‘sister’, I’m his ‘elder brother’.”

Seems like he's got the singer's sense of humour too.

Too cute!

Netizens were surprised by their likeness, pointing out that they look even more alike when they smile.

In fact, many noted that “even Jacky’s kids don’t resemble him as much”.

“There's a 90 per cent resemblance when he doesn’t smile. When he does, confirm he's [Jacky's] kid," quipped one netizen, while another said: "No paternity test required."

They look alike from all angles

And it’s not just his facial features, even the boy's laughter sounds like Jacky’s. Listen for yourself here.

Jacky recently added two final shows to his massively popular 60+ Concert Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August. Yes, that's a whopping 11 shows and yes, all nights are sold out.



He and his wife, former actress May Lo, met on the set of 1986 film Devoted To You.

They tied the knot in 1996 and have two daughters Zoe, 23, and Zia, 18.

Photos: Sinchew, Douyin

Jacky and wife May Lo have two daughters Zoe (right) and Zia