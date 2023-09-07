This Chinese host reportedly died from a heart attack after going to the gym while having a cold

Now this is sobering. According to Chinese media reports, Chinese radio host, Li Lin, died from a heart attack at the age of 42.

The host, who was beloved by many for his humorous hosting style, has been in showbiz for 20 years. On September 7, the official Weibo account of the China Broadcasting Network broke the news of Li Lin’s death.

In their post, they shared that the host had gone to the gym for an evening workout on September 2. Unfortunately, Li Lin had yet to recover from his cold, and subsequently suffered a fatal heart attack.

Rest in peace.

Fans and netizens alike mourned the passing of Li Lin, with many commenting that the industry had lost a dear talent.

Li Lin previously shared in an interview that he had graduated from university with an English degree, and did not step into the broadcast industry immediately after graduation. Instead, he worked as a translator and dubbing artist for English movies, before moving on to become a singer, and later, a tour guide, before joining radio.

He hosted a wide variety of radio programmes, from travel segments, to language-learning ones, where he shared English phrases and words with his audience.

A couple of netizens also lamented that Li Lin had died too young, and cautioned others to “take good care of your health too”.

“When you’re sick, you really have to rest properly, don’t head to the gym,” one wrote, while another urged everyone to “head to the hospital immediately if you feel unwell”.

Photos: China Broadcasting Network/Weibo, Sohu