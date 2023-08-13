Chinese idol Lu Han criticised for not shaving armpit hair

Chinese singer Lu Han, 32, has become the talk of the town for, of all things, his armpit hair.

The former EXO member and his fuzzy underarms went viral after a netizen posted this snap of the star performing during his China concert tour.

Dressed in a white singlet, Lu Han had his arms raised, revealing the tuft under his arms.

Along with the pic was the caption: “Feels like Lu Han is so stinky.”

To shave or not to shave?

This quickly triggered a discussion about armpit hair and grooming, and let's just say, things got a little hairy.

While some netizens think it’s fine for guys to not shave their pits, others feel that as an artiste, he should respect the audience when he is performing and look kempt.

“'Female celebrities go to great lengths to groom themselves and stay slim but there's so much tolerance when it comes to males. Can we stop being so double standard?” said one netizen.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't

After the topic “Lu Han's armpit hair grooming” started trending on Weibo's hot search, many fans left comments supporting the singer’s choice to go au naturel.

They also urged those who are offended by his underarm hair to not force their beliefs on others.

There were comments like "Everyone has armpit hair. Let's be objective, isn't this a sign of masculinity for guys?”, “If he shaves, he would be criticised by some for being too effeminate” and “Oh my! Even his armpit hair is being judged now”.

Photos: Sinchew, Piaget/Weibo