Chinese pianist Liu Shikun, 84, and his 47-year-old wife just had their second kid, plan to have more children

When 84-year-old Chinese pianist, Liu Shikun and his wife, Samantha Sun, 47, had their first child, a girl, in 2020, it shocked everyone. We mean, the guy is in his 80s.

Well, the couple, who have a 37-year age difference, did the impossible again.



Samantha just gave birth to their second child, a boy.

Samantha took to Instagram on last week to share the good news. “Welcome Liu Timtim, weighing 3.3kg, to the beautiful world," she wrote.

The happy mum also shared a picture of Timtim looking back at the camera with a pair of big eyes.

Their daughter Beibei, now three, was also said to have shed tears of joy during a video call with her newborn brother and Samantha.

According to reports, the couple plans to try for a third child as Samantha has always wanted to have three kids.

Just last year, it was reported that the couple lavishly provides for Beibei. They hired three chefs to cook her meals, and three nannies to personally look after her.

In terms of cash, Beibei reportedly has a HK$500mil (S$87 mil) trust fund set aside so she never needs to worry about money.

Shikun’s biggest gift to Beibei? Spending S$72mil to start the Pallas Piano Academy For Children in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay, with plans for her to take over in the future.

At this point, who knows what will the generous father gift Timtim?

Photos: 8world, Samantha Sun/Instagram