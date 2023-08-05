Chinese singer dragged off stage mid-performance by man, who was seen smiling the entire time

Chinese singer Li Yan had a terrifying experience this week when she was dragged off stage by a member of the audience while performing at a village in Shanxi.

According to reports, the man grabbed Li Yan’s foot when she went to the front of the stage to interact with the crowd, causing her to lose her balance.

He later dragged her off the 1.5m-high stage and onto the ground.

Not only were her shoes damaged, the singer also suffered injuries to her legs and feet.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the man was caught on camera smiling the entire time.

He apparently didn't think there was anything wrong with his actions

After footage of the incident made the rounds online, Li Yan took to social media to address the matter.

The singer said she was still terrified and though she has filed a police report, she isn’t seeking compensation, but an apology and dignity.

"No matter which industry you work in, it's not easy, and we all deserve respect! What goes around comes around. I have already filed a police report. I don't want any compensation, I want justice. I believe the police will give me a satisfactory answer," she said.

She wants an apology from the perpetrator

Netizens have condemned the man’s behaviour and questioned his motive for pulling Li Yan down.

There were comments like “He must be sick” and “This is clearly sexual harassment! Sue him!”.

Many also demanded that the perpetrator be held accountable for his actions and urged Li Yan to seek compensation as a deterrent to others.

"Asking for just an apology is indirectly condoning such actions,” while another said: "He should be sentenced to jail even if it’s just for a few months.”

Photos: Weibo