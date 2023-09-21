Chinese stars Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai, who are now part of Mediacorp, want to visit Clarke Quay and try our street food on their next trip to Singapore

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Earlier this month, Mediacorp’s artiste management arm, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), announced their collaboration with China’s Huanyu Entertainment.

The team-up between the two agencies will open more overseas opportunities to talents from both sides.

Mediacorp stars Ayden Sng, Hong Ling, and Chantalle Ng will be represented by Huanyu in China, while Chinese celebs Xu Kai and Wu Jinyan will be repped by TCA in Singapore and Malaysia.

Xu Kai and Jinyan in the hit drama Story of Yanxi Palace

Xu Kai, 28, and Wu Jinyan, 33, are best known for their roles as dashing Imperial Guard Fucha Fuheng and whip-smart palace maid-turned-empress Wei Yingluo in 2018's Story of Yanxi Palace.



Last year, they worked together again on period drama Royal Feast, cementing their reputations as one of China's best-loved screen couples.

Now with their newly-inked contracts with TCA, maybe, just maybe we can expect to see the two stars in upcoming local productions?

But before that, 8days.sg caught up with Xu Kai and Wu Jinyan to find out more about their impressions of Singapore.

They also played a couple in 2022 drama, Royal Feast

Xu Kai has never been to Singapore before, but that might all change in the near future. So what does he look forward to doing here?

He tells us via email: “If I get the chance, I want to visit the National Gallery, and also check out what Clarke Quay looks like at night.”

Jinyan, on the other hand, was first in town in 2019, when she was a guest presenter at the Star Awards. However, she was here on a tight schedule, and didn’t manage to experience much of the city.

“I visited Singapore for the second time earlier this year, and because the trip was longer this time, I had the opportunity to experience the culture and try some local delicacies. I tried bak kut teh, and even went on a yacht where I saw some amazing sights,” says Jinyan, adding that she wants to try “local street food” the next time she visits.

The pair is also aware of their popularity in Singapore.

“I was at an event and a group of fans told me they had specially flown in from Singapore just to see me, " says Xu Kai. "I was very touched, and I could really feel their passion.”

Jinyan, too, describes her Singaporean fans as “passionate”.

“I’m thankful for their love, and I will continue to work hard to bring them better projects,” she says.

Photos: Weibo, 38jiejie