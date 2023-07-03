Chow Yun Fat, 68, wants to grow old in Hong Kong; says people have forgotten how beautiful the city is

Film legend Chow Yun Fat is undeniably one of the most iconic stars of this generation and there's no doubt how much Hong Kongers adore him.

In a new episode of YouTube series Shu Shu De Ai [loosely translated as 'Uncle's Love'], the 68-year-old star, who's now busy promoting his new film Don't Call Me God of Gamblers, responded to a question about the increase in the number of people leaving the city.

Sharing that he "doesn't enjoy taking the plane" and that he "can't go too far", Fat Gor said: "Many people have forgotten about the beautiful view in Hong Kong. Once there is a holiday they'll go somewhere else. [People] Love going to Tokyo and they even bought houses there. They don't long for the scenery in the New Territories, but I do."

He continued: "I grew up in Lamma Island, and I really miss the local flavours. I don't wish to go anywhere else, it would be so great to grow old here."

Fat Gor even encouraged viewers to visit the The MacLehose Trail to catch a glimpse of Hong Kong's breathtaking landscape.

"Once you run down the hill, you'll see the city on one side and nature on the other. It's so stunning and will make you so happy. Hong Kong is too beautiful," he raved.

Fat Gor also confessed that being able to speak Cantonese creates this "sense of intimacy", and that is something he can't bear to leave behind.

"Nowadays many children start learning English in kindergarten and they don't know how to speak Cantonese. I find it a pity. Cantonese has a lot of charm. It's hard to master and sounds quite cocky!" he laughed.

Who wouldn't wanna take a selfie with Fat Gor, right?

No story about Fat Gor these days is complete without a mention of his now signature selfies with his celeb pals or random fans.

In fact, according to him, taking selfies with fans has already become part of his social responsibility.

"Hong Kongers think that Chow Yun Fat loves taking selfies with people. If they didn't take a selfie with Fat Gor it feels like they didn't meet him at all," he chuckled.

Fat Gor revealed that the only time he would reject selfie requests is when he's jogging.

"When I'm running, I'm timing myself. Everyone understands this and [I] would say: "Next time!"," he explained .

Otherwise, you can also try your luck bumping into Fat Gor at the Kowloon City Market and Cooked Food Centre.

"I go [there] to buy groceries and I wear flip flops like I live there. Sometimes I'll purposely choose to go at 5pm, which is when the stall owners have their meals. I know they cook with the best ingredients and I'll sit eat with them and even get a free meal," he joked.

So now you know where to go in Hong Kong if you want to run into Fat Gor, yeah?

Photos: Elena Kong/Instagram, hk01