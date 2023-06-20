Chow Yun Fat hounded by fans while jogging in Shanghai; forced to stop for selfie

It can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bump into celebs on the streets, but some fans should learn to take a hint.

Even Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat, 68, who's always so ever-obliging when it comes to selfie requests from fans, needs some space from time to time, you know?

Poor Fat Gor was just trying to enjoy his run

Recently, Fat Gor, who is promoting his new drama Salvation in China, was jogging along The Bund in Shanghai.

Fans started swarming him for selfies. One netizen even joked that this reminded them of Fat Gor's iconic 1980 drama The Bund, quipping: "Hui Man-Keung [Fat Gor's character] is jogging along The Bund."

However, as much as the star was happy to interact with his supporters, things got overwhelming when overly-enthusiastic fans went up close to film him as he was running.

It eventually reached a point where Fat Gor had to tell them to stop following him.

In a video shared by a netizen, Fat Gor was also seen turning back to wave at his entourage, apparently signalling that he didn't wish to be filmed.

But that apparently wasn't enough to shake off some fans.

One female fan still stopped Fat Gor and insisted on taking a selfie with him.

Though he still obliged in the end, we could tell from Fat Gor’s stony face in the video that he was visibly tired from the hounding (see below).

Aiyoh, why like that?

