'Chow Yun Fat joins the Red Lions'; NDP parachutist looks just like the HK film legend
Parachuting into our hearts.
The Red Lions Display is one of the most anticipated segments of the National Day Parade every year.
This year's Red Lions got people buzzing for another reason: One of the parachutists is a doppelgänger of Hong Kong film legend Chow Yun Fat.
Meet First Warrant Officer Dave Chong.Is that Fat Gor waving to the SG crowd? No, that's Officer Dave Chong.
At first glance, we really thought it was Fat Gor waving to the audience at the NDP.
Singaporean media outlet SGAG even came up with this meme.
Many have since left comments raving about the resemblance.
"Waaaah so handsome!" gushed FLY Entertainment head-honcho Irene Ang.
One netizen wrote: "I got stunned when I saw CYF [Chow Yun Fat] waving" while another remarked: "Chow Yun Fat joins the Red Lions."
NDP tickets are already hard enough to get so if that happens... we think they really have to start charging for tixs.
Catch the Red Lions Display at the National Day Parade 2023 on meWATCH below:
