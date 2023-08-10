'Chow Yun Fat joins the Red Lions'; NDP parachutist looks just like the HK film legend

The Red Lions Display is one of the most anticipated segments of the National Day Parade every year.

This year's Red Lions got people buzzing for another reason: One of the parachutists is a doppelgänger of Hong Kong film legend Chow Yun Fat.

Meet First Warrant Officer Dave Chong.

Is that Fat Gor waving to the SG crowd? No, that's Officer Dave Chong.

At first glance, we really thought it was Fat Gor waving to the audience at the NDP.

Singaporean media outlet SGAG even came up with this meme.