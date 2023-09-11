Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista in "intimate ceremony" attended by MCU co-stars

Sorry ladies, the First Avenger is officially off the market. Multiple outlets have reported that Captain America star Chris Evans has tied the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista on Saturday (Sep 9).

The New York Post's Page Six first reported that Evans married Baptista in "an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home".

According to Page Six, guests (which included Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner) were made to sign non-disclosure agreements and had their phones kept away.

Evans, 42, reportedly started dating Baptista, 26, sometime in 2021. Prior to deactivating his social media accounts in June 2023, Evans would regularly post videos and images of them together.

Evans first gained attention for his roles in Not Another Teen Movie and the Fantastic Four franchise. He achieved worldwide stardom after playing Steve Rogers in Captain America and its sequels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His latest, Pain Hustlers, a thriller set in the pharmaceutical industry, premieres on Netflix on Oct 27. It also stars Emily Blunt.