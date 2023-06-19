Chris Wang says he’s 'really sorry' for sexually assaulting female staff after old incident comes to light

Last week, Taiwanese actor Chris Wang had a past transgression return to haunt him after a staff, named Zhi, accused him of "licking [her] ear, unbuckling [her] bra and touching [her] breasts" many years ago.

It’s not clear exactly what prompted Zhi to share her past trauma on Facebook though the #MeToo movement is currently gaining traction in Taiwan. While she did not initially identify him in her post, she admitted the perpetrator was Chris Wang when contacted by the media.

The assault had apparently occurred an unspecified number of years ago. One year after the incident, the actor’s wife had reached out to the staff to apologise on his behalf. It is not known if the actor himself had communicated with this staff about the matter prior to last week.

After Zhi made public this incident last week, the 41-year-old star swiftly (but belatedly?) apologised for his misbehaviour on Facebook.

"I apologise for the hurt and trauma I've caused as a result of what I've done, I'm really really sorry. With regards to my past mistakes, I won't run away from them," he wrote.

In an interview with Taiwanese media Next Apple News, Zhi also revealed that Chris' wife, Lin Yixian, who was his manager, had reached out to her a year after the incident to apologise on behalf of her husband.

Chris Wang’s wife, Yixian, asked Zhi for her forgiveness a year after Chris sexually assaulted the latter.

According to Yixian's messages to Zhi, she only found out what her husband had done after she caught him having an affair with another female staff.

"I pretended not to see and let them continue for two years... But after talking about it I realised he’s hurt you too. I'm really sorry, but am also thankful for your forgiveness," said Yixian in her message.

Zhi also shared a screenshot of Chris' apology to her before he issued his statement on Facebook.

In his message, Chris said that he “had also been sexually assaulted before" and could "totally understand" the "anger and fear" Zhi must have felt after the incident.

"All these years I always felt immense pain whenever I come across news about sexual assault cases. On one hand I'd think of you guys (the victims), on the other hand I know that I'll one day be punished like the other perpetrators," said Chris.

He continued: "Now this day has finally come, but all I feel is gratitude and I hope that you can get better."

Chris' private apology to Zhi Photos: Next Apple News, atvnewsonline