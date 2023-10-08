Clip of Aaron Kwok watching his daughter dancing leaves netizens with a case of sour grapes

It is no secret that Aaron Kwok’s daughters Chantalle, five, and Charlotte, three, love to dance. The 57-year-old Heavenly King has also said in interviews that they have even choreographed some of his recent dance moves.

Aaron's wife Moka Fang, 36, recently posted an Instagram video of Charlotte showing off her moves and dancing to the tune of Blackpink’s Jisoo’s hit 'Flower' during a family gathering on the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival

However, netizens had much to say about the 16-second clip, their attention focused on Aaron who appeared briefly in the background.



Unbelievably there were netizens who mistook Aaron for an old man, with one thinking that he was Chantalle's grandpa.

How they came to that conclusion baffles us given how eternally youthful Aaron looks.

The comments did not end there and some have also commented about the spartan-looking rooftop and why the couple allowed Charlotte to wear such “cheap-looking” plastic slippers.

Geez guys, why so harsh?