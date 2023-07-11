Coco Lee said to have left majority of her properties, worth a reported S$37 million, to her 86-year-old mum

Mandopop diva Coco Lee passed away on July 5 at the age of 48.

According to reports, Coco was preparing to divorce her estranged Canadian billionaire husband Bruce Rockowitz, but died before going through with the proceedings.

It was also reported that she had left all her assets to her 86-year-old mother.

As such, Coco’s Hong Kong properties have all come under public scrutiny.

From left to right:Carol, the sisters' mum, Coco, and Nancy.

According to HK01, Coco owns seven properties in Hong Kong, all of which are mansions and commercial buildings located in upmarket districts.



Her real estate portfolio is reported to be worth a total of HK$220mil (S$37mil).

Of the seven properties, four are jointly owned by Coco and her mother. One of the other properties is said to be registered under the names of Coco, her mum and her two sisters.



The properties are said to have been paid off in full by Coco.

One of Coco’s homes is a luxury mansion located at Barker Road. It was listed in the market for HK$3.5mil (S$613K) in 1988, but is said to be worth HK$60mil (S$10.2mil) now, 16 times more than its original value.

The company which Coco shares with her mother owns two units in a commercial office building located in Sheung Wan.



They were bought in 2011, and now has a market value of HK$12mil (S$2mil).



Coco and her mum also own three houses in the Central Mid-levels district, with the properties said to be worth S$6.5mil, S$10mil, and S$4.8mil respectively.

The property jointly owned by Coco, her mum and her sisters, is said to be worth S$5.1mil.

Coco and her mum at her wedding in 2011

Earlier today (Jul 11), Chinese businessman, Song Zude, who is known for revealing insider celeb news, claimed that Coco's husband Bruce will be taking legal action to fight for his share of Coco’s assets.



However, reports claim that Coco had signed a long-term deed which states that all her properties, bar the one where she is listed as the sole owner, will be automatically transferred to her mum upon her death.

Coco and Bruce Photos: ET Today, Oriental Daily, Nancy Lee/ Instagram