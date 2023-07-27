Coco Lee’s Family Reportedly Threatened To Call The Cops On Singer’s Husband Over Missing Outifts

The alleged tension between late Hong Kong singer Coco Lee’s family and her estranged Canadian billionaire husband Bruce Rockowitz just got a lot more real.

Coco passed away on July 5 at the age of 48, and her public funeral service will take place on July 31.

According to a close friend of Coco who spoke to the media, Coco’s family recently clashed with Bruce over the singer’s missing outfits.

It was reported that Coco’s family wanted to bury Coco with some of her favourite gowns and costumes, including the red Versace Couture cheongsam the singer wore when she performed at the Oscars in 2000.



The outfits were allegedly stored at Bruce’s house in Hong Kong. Coco had left them there after moving out two years ago.

Coco was a vision in red at the Oscars.

As Bruce is not in Hong Kong at the moment, Coco’s family had to communicate with one of Bruce's staff.



However, when they went down to the house, the staff insisted that “not a single piece” of clothing belonging to Coco was there.

As the clothes Coco left in the house were all relatively pricey with great sentimental value, her family is worried that outsiders would try to retain possession of her clothes, only to sell them years later at an auction.

Coco’s family went on to demand Bruce’s staff working in his Hong Kong residence hand over the clothes within 48 hours. Failing to do so would lead to the police getting involved.

In the end, Coco’s family only managed to retrieve “about six to seven” outfits, including the Oscars red cheongsam.

Unfortunately, they were unable to get anything in white, which was Coco’s favourite colour.



In an earlier announcement, Coco’s sisters shared that they chose a picture of Coco dressed in white for her funeral portrait as that was the singer’s favourite outfit.

Coco's funeral portrait. Photos: Coco Lee/Weibo, Coco Lee/Instagram, iMdb