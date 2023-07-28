Coco Lee’s husband says he’s not involved in the 'distribution of Coco’s financial assets', will take legal action against 'individuals' fabricating lies

Today (Jul 28), Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz released a statement in Chinese, refuting a couple of claims regarding his marriage to late Hong Kong singer Coco Lee and their finances.



He also added that there are people who are spreading false information that seriously infringes on the privacy of him and his family.

Bruce tied the knot with Coco in 2011. In recent years, it was reported that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks. On July 5, Coco, who had battled depression, passed away at the age of 48. It was also reported that the singer had separated from Bruce by then. Bruce has two daughters, Rachel and Sarah, from an earlier marriage.

In his statement, Bruce shared that there have been certain “individuals” who are spreading false information and insulting remarks about him and his family to drive online traffic.



Bruce asserted that he has always maintained separate finances with Coco throughout their marriage.

Coco (third from left), with her sisters, brother-in-law, mother, Bruce as well as his daughter in 2017.

“I respect Coco’s arrangements with regard to her personal finances. I have never, and will never, be involved in any matters regarding the distribution of Coco’s financial assets,” the statement read.

Bruce also requested for those who have been spreading fake news about their marriage to cease their actions immediately. He added that he has engaged a lawyer to take legal action, so that the rumourmongers will be held accountable for their actions.

Coco’s public funeral service will be held on July 31.

Earlier this week, Hong Kong media quoted a “close friend of Coco”, who alleged that Coco’s family had to threaten to get the authorities involved before staff members working for Bruce relinquished a couple of evening wear Coco had left in Bruce’s Hong Kong residence after moving out two years ago.

Photos: Coco Lee/Facebook