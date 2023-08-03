Coincidence or…? Bonnie Loo's hateful 'Baby Anne' character in The Sky Is Still Blue said to mirror real-life disgraced M’sian YouTuber

Here’s where things get interesting.

A Malaysian netizen recently noticed close similarities between Baby Anne’s story, and a 2021 scandal involving Malaysian YouTuber, Yang Bao Bei, 29.

According to said netizen’s post on Chinese social media site, Xiao Hong Shu, she “burst out in laughter” upon watching the scene that reminded her of Yang Bao Bei’s “downfall”.

The YouTuber was exposed for selling designer bags at high prices and not honouring the transactions in early 2021. She was later arrested for fraud. That same year, she attempted suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a building in April.

After her failed suicide attempt, Yang Bao Bei posted an apology video, in which she spoke about her gambling addiction and loan shark debts.

Her former friends and colleagues later revealed that she borrowed money from them as well. She also stole the identity card of a close friend in order to borrow more money from loan sharks.

Though Yang Bao Bei has since made restitution to a number of her scam victims, the case is a fresh in the minds of many Malaysians.

Malaysian YouTuber Yang Bao Bei (left) and Bonnie Loo as Baby Anne (right)

Many have chimed in on the original social media post, agreeing that Baby Anne’s situation seemed to be based on Yang Bao Bei’s case.

They pointed out six elements from Baby Anne's story arc that mirrors the real life case.



They are: A case involving a female influencer, a gambling problem, telling lies, stealing of someone’s identity card, borrowing from loan sharks, and going on live stream to address the issues.

“I immediately thought of [Yang Bao Bei] when I watched the scene,” wrote one netizen, while others asked if “based on a true story” was written in the credits.

When 8days.sg reached out to the scriptwriter of The Sky Is Still Blue, Seah Choon Guan, he shared that Baby Anne's storyline "was inspired by recent scam incidents" and "any resemblance to real persons is purely coincidental".

The netizen also shared these screengrabs of Baby Anne’s scenes airing on Malaysian TV Photos: Xuan.my, meWATCH