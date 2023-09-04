This collagen face mask that DJ-host Karyn Wong used ‘melts’ into your skin as you use it — we tried it and this is how it went

I found out later that Karyn’s latest beauty find in question is the Dermarssance Highprime Collagen Film & Mist Kit ($149 from The Wonder Shop).

Each bundle set comes with a dissolving collagen mask in the form of collagen patches for different parts of the face — forehead or neck, cheek and eyes — so you can choose to use them all or individually. Each thin layer of film is packed with hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid for increased skin elasticity and hydration, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The kit also includes a bottle of Dermarssance O To Rocket Collagen Serum Mist, which has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and its main ingredients like blue tansy oil, pure oxygen and collagen also regenerate and soothe the skin. The serum mist is also crucial in the whole process— you’re meant to spray it on your face after putting on the collagen film as the mist aids in the ‘melting’ and absorption of the collagen film.

Intrigued, I tried it out for myself.

8 Days Review: Dermarssance Highprime Collagen Film & Mist Kit

There are instructions on the packet to follow, but it’s important to note that you have to take extra care to remove not just the transparent plastic sheet, but also the thicker white film. Otherwise, the collagen film can’t work its magic properly. After placing the various collagen films on my face, I mist away — and yes, it disappears like magic into the skin as I'm spraying the serum. It’s almost like watching a beauty filter IRL.

Theatrics aside, does this collagen film and mist kit actually do the job? Well, my face feels plumper, fine lines seem less obvious, and my complexion is glowy (hello, ‘glass skin’!). It’s as if I’ve just gone for a facial — and it only took a couple of minutes at home. My face does feel sticky for a few minutes (I guess it’s all the collagen goodness getting absorbed into the skin). I wait a while before I apply sunscreen (I did this as part of my morning skincare routine), and am happy to report that the sunscreen glided on more easily than usual.

Overall, there are pros, like what a fantastic time-saver this is. You get the post-facial glow and plumpness in a few seconds — that's even faster than putting on a sheet mask. Of course, the theatrics behind it is fascinating — and it doesn't hurt that it's TikTok- or IG-worthy, too.

On the downside, the $149 price tag may be a little steep for some, though admittedly, the Dermarssance O To Rocket Collagen Serum Mist it comes with is already worth $79, and can be used on its own for an added collagen boost. But with just total of 15 collagen sheets in this bundle, I’ll be saving this for special occasions (or dire situations).

If you’re on the hunt for collagen products at more wallet-friendly prices, consider face masks infused with collagen or collagen essences instead. While they may not have pure collagen like the Dermarssance product, these will do the job to bring a youthful glow to your skin as well.

