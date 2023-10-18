Confinement review: Kelvin Tong’s lacklustre stuck-in-house horror chiller defies logic

“Confinement sounds like imprisonment,” Wang Si Ling (Rebecca Lim), the woman who’s just given birth, tells Ah Qing (Cynthia Koh), the mysterious confinement nanny moving in to stay with her in her empty, creepy house.

Same thing goes for the audience watching this languid, lacklustre horror offering from Kelvin Tong which looks like a dark extended TV drama.

Dark as in — did somebody forget to pay the electrical bill for the lights here?

Look, people do crazy things in horror movies. But it’s maddening when they become simply unbelievable by not even behaving rationally.

Would you still stay in the same place when your newborn baby goes missing, there’s blood in the crib, a ferocious dog pops up and the dubious nanny unnerves you by feeding you iffy soup and chopping meat like a deranged butcher?

Maybe there’s a toyol (ghost child) bunking in too with strange plates of food strewn around.

And, oh, an eerie girl in a white nightgown keeps jolting you in nightmares to scare the bejesus out of you.

Wang, an award-winning artist, rents the old Katong-style house with a sinister history — it’s shot in KL actually — from the Art Society and straightaway we know the place is spooked because it exudes spook vibes with a leftover painting of an unknown woman and her child.

Comically, an elderly neighbour exclaims “Dirty!” about the unclean abode as she pushes her hoarder’s cart quickly back to her landed property.

In comes austere nanny Ah Qing to enforce old-school rules. At one point, she even looks kinda similar to Wang, making you wonder about a The Hand That Rocks The Cradle usurper angle. Is she conspiring with the absentee father who calls long-distance from his chef job in Brazil? Wang, turning bats**t paranoid, thinks so.

Spooky encounters: Rebecca Lim and Cynthia Koh just saw something they shouldn't see.

“A woman who has just given birth is like a silkworm needing protection,” goes the mumbo-jumbo as Ah Qing worms into Wang’s descent into Crazyland after arriving from Ipoh. One tip — an Ipoh bus scene showing luggage being loaded is blink-and-you’ll-miss significant.

No visitors, no stepping out, no bath and no food except what the nanny cooks. These conditions for a close-quarters incarceration with two cooped-up antagonists signal early promise about something ghostly, menacing and fishy-smelly as far as not taking a shower for a whole month goes.

Writer-director Kelvin Tong, after all, is the dude who gave us Singapore’s best, most chilling scare fare, 2005’s The Maid.

Alas, this slower, sparser flick disappoints for being so horror-cliché packed with a confusing payoff since Tong is primarily assembling, or maybe dissembling, more of a psychological thriller here.

Wang suffers from abject memory loss with zero recollection of her traumatic childhood.

Now, you tend to let this pivotal matter slip by as the said woman focuses on the machinations of the other woman with both Lim and Koh playing their roles adequately without being memorable.

By then, your mind would’ve screamed, “Get the hell out now!”. Which Wang does as she questions her neighbours in the great outdoors but somehow still goes back incredulously into that damn house.

There’s, of course, a big reveal dumped right at the end. But after the scattered red herrings and redder-tinted scenes of a rattan ball, doll, etc, you’ll need to wreck your brain to figure it out with assorted “huhs”.

Plus, you keep forgetting that this pic is set in our present-day when everyone looks like they’re caught in a time warp from the primitive 1960s. The most frustrating thing which defies logic is Wang must be the only person in Singapore, circa right now, to stubbornly and inexplicably not call for help, text or go online when she’s freaked out into becoming a mental yo-yo.

By which time, your pleas for hightailing out of there go more futilely muted.

“This time around, your ghost act must be better,” one pertinent line here goes.

Director Tong should’ve listened to his own very apt advice. (2/5 stars)