Copy & paste? Chinese star Huang Bo & his family members have the same face

Chinese actor Huang Bo, 49, recently threw a banquet in celebration of older sister Huang Tao’s birthday.

A video of the night was later posted online by a dinner guest and the closeness of the Huang family has become the envy of others.

Another thing that stood out to netizens was how closely the Huang family resembled each other.

Many were amused by how Huang Bo, Huang Tao, and their mum all “have the same face”, with some joking that it was a “copy and paste” job.

Huang Bo’s wife, Xiao Ou, was also at the dinner and netizens were quick to point out how she and Huang Bo have “couple faces”.

Huang Bo's birthday gift to his sister was a huge polar bear stuffed toyA family of lookalikes: Huang Tao, the Huangs' mum, Huang Bo, and Xiao Ou (red arrows from left to right) Photos: Chinapress, Huang Bo/ Weibo