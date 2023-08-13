Couple in Ferrari are married and not grandfather and granddaughter; their age difference trends on Chinese social media

May-December relationships aren’t a rare sight in showbiz — Aaron Kowk and Moka Fang have a 22-year age difference, while Alex To has a 24-year age gap with his wife, Ice Lee.

Then we also have a 61-year-old Japanese woman who went viral earlier this year for being 32 years older than her husband.

It just goes to show that for some people, age is really just a number.

Of late, a couple has been trending on Chinese social media because of their massive age gap.

Pictures of a young lady and an elderly man cruising in a red Ferrari on the streets of China were shared on Weibo.

While the exact age gap between the two is not known, the man looks old enough to be the woman's grandad.

According to reports, the couple has been married for quite some time now.

A picture shared by a netizen shows the pair in matching Doraemon shirts, with the lady holding their marriage certificates.

Netizens started speculating about their relationship, with a handful of netizens calling it a "grandfather-granddaughter romance" and others saying she must have married him “for his fortune”.



“It must be nice to be rich,” read another comment.

However, there were also many others who sent their well wishes to the couple, with one netizen saying their relationship shows that “love knows no bounds”.

Yes, they are married Photos: HK01