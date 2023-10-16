Creator of Dona Manis cake shop’s famous banana pie dies at 93, took bus to work till 90

Savvy folks who visit Katong Shopping Centre would know to make a beeline for the basement, where the well-loved Dona Manis Cake Shop has been operating since 1992.



It is famous for its banana pie and chocolate tarts, which are snapped up almost as soon as they are freshly out of the oven.

Although the shop is mainly run by husband-and-wife Tan Keng Eng and Soh Tho Lang, the creator of the famed banana pie is said to be one Mr Tan Tieow Teong, who co-founded the bakery in 1992 and was a familiar sight there with his snow-white hair and gentle demeanour.

Passed away at 93

Photo: Dona Manis Cake Shop

On Oct 14, Dona Manis Cake Shop announced on its Facebook page that Mr Tan had passed away aged 93 the day before.



No reason was given for his passing, though the post praised Mr Tan as a “well-known and humble boss who take bus to take til a ripe of age of 90 yo [sic]. Thank you for everything. You will be missed.”

Netizens remember him

Photo: Don Leow / Heritage SG Food

Tributes poured in from netizens who grew up on Mr Tan’s pastries, including Facebook user Don Leow, who posted on foodie group Heritage SG Food.



In his post, he remembered Mr Tan as being well-spoken in English and was “always confident to promote his pie whenever you purchase his pastries.”



Don also recounted taking a one-hour bus ride to Katong Shopping Centre in his teenage years to buy PC games, and would buy banana pies and chocolate cream horns from Dona Manis as snacks.



“Dona Manis pastries are fast food for us kids be it banana pies or chocolate cream cones will be enough to feed and energise us to spend the whole afternoon till evening to shop and clone pc games [sic],” he wrote.

Gave free pastries to cash-strapped kids

Dona Manis Cake Shop's old-school chocolate horns are also very popular (Photo: Dona Manis Cake Shop)

He also recalled that Mr Tan was “always kind to us children and sometimes gave away free pastries to us knowing we have little to spare for food when all are used on PC games. He may be gone but not forgotten.”



Dona Manis Cake Shop, #B1-93 Katong Shopping Centre, 865 Mountbatten Rd, S437844.



