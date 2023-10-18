Customer praises Al-Azhar staff for delivering forgotten fried rice from Bukit Timah to Pasir Ris

There are many accounts of

dismal customer service

these days, but here’s a wholesome story of a restaurant that goes above and beyond to provide a good experience.

In a

heartwarming post

on Facebook group Halal Cafe & Restaurants in Singapore, netizen Joan Teng recounted her visit to Al-Azhar Restaurant’s Bukit Timah branch.

The Muslim-friendly restaurant is a well-known supper spot that serves a wide variety of dishes ranging from Thai-Muslim mains to

prata

,

biryani

and Western food.

Restaurant left out fried rice order

Joan started her post by thanking Al-Azhar staff Faim “for contacting me and sending us the seafood fried rice all the way from Bukit Timah to Pasir Ris. You guys are awesome.”



For context, she explained that she and her husband had dropped by the restaurant at Cheong Chin Nam Road for a drink and decided to tapow dinner for their kids.



The couple ordered tandoori naan, butter chicken and seafood fried rice for takeaway, and headed home to Pasir Ris with their packed food.



She recalled: “When we reached home 7ish and realised that they missed out the fried rice [sic]. So I called and told them about it. They offered to cook one for me and asked if I will go pick up. I said no because I’m already home at Pasir Ris and too far for me to go back.”

“Called and offered to send the fried rice”

Photo: Google Maps/ Simon Y

Instead of issuing a standard refund, the restaurant staff named Faim called Joan and “offered to send the fried rice to our home.”



Joan added: “I told him it’s ok. I will take a refund. But he insisted that he will deliver to our home. Almost an hour later, he delivered our fried rice to our doorstep. Alhamdulillah.”

I

mpressed, she decided to highlight the restaurant’s good service recovery on Facebook. She wrote: “Kudos to the excellent customer service. We are really grateful and impressed with your quick action and deliver our dinner with no hesitation. You guys are really commendable in your customer services [sic]. Tall order for sure! Big thank you again!”

Al-Azhar Restaurant, three outlets include 11 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, S599736. Open daily 8am-2am.

www.al-azhar.com

Photo: Google Maps/ Kenneth Chan