Daniel Wu saves fan pushed over by crowd at auto show, also prevents potential stampede

It's been four years since Hong Kong actor Daniel Wu made a public appearance in China so it's totally understandable that many fans showed up at an auto show the 48-year-old attended recently.

The huge crowd surprised the event organiser so much they ended up cancelling one segment to avoid causing accidents.

It turned out to be a really smart decision as one unlucky female fan was indeed pushed over in the midst of the chaos.

Lucky for her, Daniel was there to save the day.

According to reports, when he saw the fan fall, Daniel quickly shouted and told everyone to stop moving.

He then instructed the crowd to move back before helping the fan up. The event only resumed after Daniel made sure she was okay.

When speaking to the media after the event, Daniel said: "It's been a while since I saw such a huge crowd. It's supposedly a happy thing to be able to meet everyone, but if someone were to get hurt then that's not too good."

Since then, the topic "Daniel Wu's event was too crowded" started trending on social media.

A fan even made a reference to the iconic "Please surrender, Ah Zu. You are surrounded by cops" line from Daniel's 2004 movie New Police Story.



"Please surrender, Ah Zu [Daniel's Chinese name is Wu Yan Zu]. You are surrounded by your fans," wrote the netizen.

Just look at how chaotic it wasPoor Daniel in a sea of fans Photos: sinchew.my