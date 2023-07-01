Dasmond Koh sends Xu Bin ‘warning’ about his weight, Xu Bin responds in best way possible

Okay, this is all in good fun, but we couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow ever-so-slightly when we saw Xu Bin’s Instagram Story update earlier this week.



You see, the 34-year-old NoonTalk Media artiste had shared this screenshot of a message from his boss Dasmond Koh, 51.

Attaching a screengrab of Xu Bin mid-TikTok live (NoonTalk’s artistes regularly go live on the social media platform), Das wrote: “Watch out on your weight (sic)”.



We guess Das was trying to not-so-subtly tell Xu Bin that he might have looked a little too bloated that day?

In any case, Xu Bin took Dasmond’s warning to heart.



After sending a reply acknowledging his boss' reminder, Xu Bin proceeded to hit the gym, tagging Das in an IG selfie.

He's a gym bro, okay?

“Quick, look at me big bro,” Xu Bin wrote, along with a doe-eyed pleading emojis and a couple of flexed arm emojis.



Indeed, the grind stops for no one.

We wonder what was Dasmond’s reply to Xu Bin’s gym selfie proof?

Photos: Xu Bin/Instagram, Dasmond Koh/Instagram