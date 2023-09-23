Daughter of Christy Chung takes off bra, changes clothes in front of everyone at Beyoncé's concert 'cos she 'had a really busy day'

What would you do if you didn't have time to dress up before a concert?



We're pretty sure we would not do what Yasmine Ross, 25, did.

Yesterday (Sep 22), Yasmine, who is the eldest daughter of 53-year-old Hong Kong star Christy Chung and her first husband Glen Ross, shared a video of her at Beyonce's concert in Canada earlier this month.

"I had a really busy day but I needed to get ready for Beyoncé," wrote Yasmine, who came in second in the Miss Chinese Vancouver Pageant in 2021.

In the video, Yasmine, who was standing among a bunch of other fans at the stadium, started to pull down the straps of white tank top. Then, she reached under her top to unbuckle her bra before pulling it out.

Holding on to her top, which was the only thing protecting her modesty at this point, with one hand, she took out a shimmery silver top, wrapped it around her bust, and got her friend to tie it at the back for her.

That's not the end.

Yasmine went on to wrap a cardigan around her waist like a skirt, before taking off the jeans she had on.

Impressive, right? Also did she practise this at home first before doing it in public?