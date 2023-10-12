Logo
Dee Hsu shares photo of 15-year-old nephew, and people are gushing over how handsome he is
Many have called for him to make his showbiz debut.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published October 12, 2023
Taiwanese stars Dee Hsu, 45, and Barbie Hsu, 47, have an older sister, Si-Hsien, who is not in showbusiness. 

Dee recently shared a picture of Si-Hsien’s son that had netizens saying that good genes might just run in the family.

After all, Dee's teenage daughters, Elly, 17, and Lily, 15, often make the headlines for their beauty.

The young adult just turned 15, and netizens have been praising him for his handsome features

“Happy birthday, Xiao Yi (younger aunt) loves you! Be healthy and happy,” read Dee’s caption. Her pic showed her nephew posing next to a birthday cake.

The young man, who is said to be “almost 1.9m tall”, had netizens gushing about his “thick eyebrows and high nose bridge” and how he looks like an idol. 

Unsurprisingly, many also called for him to make his showbiz debut.

To one netizen who said her nephew resembled Jimmy LinDee joked: “I didn’t expect my older sis to give birth to a handsome guy as well.”

(From left to right) Barbie, Dee, and their older sister, Si-Hsien

Dee’s middle daughter Lily once shared a series of IG pictures of herself hanging out at Disneyland with her cousin, whom she addressed as Migu.

She tagged him, and revealed they were born “one month apart”. Despite only having three pictures on his Instagram, the 15-year-old has gained over 1.2K followers.

Photos: Dee Hsu/ Facebook, Lily Hsu/ Instagram, Migu/ Instagram

