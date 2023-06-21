Dennis Chew and JJ Lin do hilarious AI gender swap; Dennis thinks he’s 'So cute and pretty'

Who knew that JJ Lin, 42, and Dennis Chew, 49, would make for such attractive women? On June 20, JJ posted these pictures of his gender-swapped self on his Instagram, writing: “Last night I asked AI to teach me how to love myself more, after 30 [seconds], I got these pictures…”

A while later, Dennis also made an Instagram post with similar photos of himself as a fetching twentysomething, thanking JJ for his “reminder”.

“I’m going under the knife next month. Bye bye!” Dennis joked.

No need to doubt your eyes, for we’re here to confirm that it is indeed JJ and Dennis in these pictures.

And if you ask us, Dennis looks so, so, good in the pictures. Even better than JJ, we might say, though Dennis demurs. But more on that later.

JJ's a 10/10 in both pictures...

Firstly, what’s with all these Korean-style passport photos that’s been flooding Instagram? Well, you see, the internet’s been all abuzz about the newest feature of Korean selfie app, SNOW AI.

Using the app’s AI Profile function, the app will generate up to 30 Korean-style profile photos for the user for about S$7. As of press time, the AI is only able to generate female profile photos, with the app promising that male profile photos are “coming soon”.

While some users, including singer Tay Kewei and DJ Lin Peifen shared that they didn’t recognise themselves in the results, it seems that JJ and Dennis are more than satisfied with their pictures.

... and so is Dennis.

Dennis tells 8days.sg that his first thought when he saw his gender-swapped self was: “No wonder JJ said he will love “himself” more. [The pictures are] really so cute and pretty.”

“[JJ and I] are each pretty in our own way. I love “her” single eyelids, [it’s] so special and full of charisma,” says Dennis.

Would you ask for their number too? That's Dennis on the left, and JJ on the right.

In any case, both netizens and celebs alike were enamoured with JJ and Dennis’ gender-swapped selves.

“Hello gorgeous, can I get to know you better?” YES 933 DJ Ze Liang commented on Dennis’s post, while actor Desmond Tan couldn’t help but to try and shoot his shot on JJ’s post, asking if they can add each other on messaging app LINE.

Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung also left a comment on JJ’s post in English, exclaiming: “ Wow! So pure [and] pretty,” along with a number of laughing emojis.

Others were immediately reminded of Dennis’ iconic Auntie Lucy character, with host Seow Sinnee commenting that the third photo Dennis posted “must be of Auntie Lucy when she was younger”.