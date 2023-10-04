Desmond Tan’s wife is 4 months pregnant and they are having a girl

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Desmond Tan is known for posting thirst trap pics that make people go: "Damn Daddy" but guess who's going to be a real daddy soon?

That's right, the 37-year-old Mediacorp actor and his 35-year-old wife are going to be parents.

When 8days.sg got on a call with Desmond, he shares that his wife is currently four months pregnant and that they're having a girl.

So how did they find out about the pregnancy?



According to Desmond, it happened "one beautiful morning" while he was filming Mediacorp drama All That Glitters.

"I woke up at around 5am or something. Usually [my wife] won’t be awake but that day she was up early. When I was getting ready for work, she came [into the room] and gave me a weird look. I wasn’t sure what she was trying to do. Then she showed me the results," he recalls.

Needless to say, they were over the moon.

"We were both very happy because it's something we have wished for. It was a very magical feeling and that very moment will be a core memory that we’ll remember for life," he gushes, adding that it's been "so hard" for him to contain his excitement over the past few months.

After all, Desmond and his wife were hoping to get pregnant within two years of their wedding. They're also hoping to have more kids in the future.

"Three will be a very ideal number. Two is hopefully the minimum because I hope that the kids will have a sibling to grow up with. But I think let’s see what the whole experience is like first after the first one," he laughs.

Thankfully, everything has been going pretty smoothly for the first trimester.

"Her pregnancy for the first few months has been quite manageable. Other than morning sickness, she didn’t have a lot of bad symptoms. Maybe once in a while her muscles will feel sore," he shares.

That said, the actor has been trying to spend as much time as possible at home.

"I think the biggest challenge in the past three months was really dealing with the morning sickness and trying to figure out what she can or cannot eat," says Desmond.

"I think a lot of people complain about pregnancy cravings but ours has been pretty easy. I’ll ask her in the morning: “What do you feel like having today?” and she’ll tell me a certain dish and I’ll say: “Okay let’s go!”

Even over the phone, we could totally feel Desmond's joy. He later says he was hoping for a daughter and his wish came true.

"Both my wife and I wanted a girl first, because we imagined that the elder sister will take care of the younger brother or sister," he says

He also can't wait to play dress up with his baby.



"Since I’m interested in fashion, both of us hope to dress the little girl up. Girls have more options when it comes to clothes, so I’ll put all my fashion ideas on the girl. It’s gonna be fun," he says.

In fact, Desmond already bought his daughter's first outfit when he was in Paris last week for Fashion Week.

"My friends told me not to buy that many clothes for kids because they grow out of it very quickly. But when I was in Paris, I just couldn't resist so I bought a few items for her," says Desmond.

He says he spent all his spare time shopping for his baby that he didn't get a souvenir for his wife.

"She was complaining about it just now but it was very busy and rushed trip so I didn’t get anything for anyone, other than the baby girl," he laughs.

Desmond assures us his wife's gift come in due time.

"It will be anything of her choice. I think that's what people call a push gift?" he laughs.

Congrats Mr and Mrs Tan!

Photos: The Celebrity Agency

Catch Desmond in All That Glitters on meWATCH or in the embedded video below: