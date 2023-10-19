Did Gillian Chung just go IG official with Chinese influencer known as the 'female Edison Chen'?

Is Hong Kong actress Gillian Chung ready to tell the world she's in love?

In June this year, the 42-year-old star was seen getting kissed by Chinese influencer Huangfu Shenghua when leaving a party.



Huangfu Shenghua is known in China as the “female Edison Chen” because of her resemblance to the star.

At that time, rumours that they are a couple started spreading like wildfire, and the irony was not lost on anyone given how Gillian's career was almost upended in 2008, no thanks to her involvement in Edison’s notorious sex photos scandal.

But it seems Gillian, who divorced Taiwanese-American cosmetologist Michael Lai in 2021, is not planning on staying away from Shenghua.

This morning (Oct 10), Gillian took to her socials to share an selfie she took with Shenghua on the latter's birthday. In the pic, their faces were pressed against each other's intimately.

Netizens quickly left comments asking if this means they are IG official now and if they are indeed a couple.

In response , all Gillian said was: "Don't worry guys. I still love my Charlene Choi the most".

According to reports. Shenghua is a 33-year-old influencer from China with 2.28 million followers on Weibo.



Sources claim she comes from a wealthy family, which is not surprising given how she often flaunts her opulent lifestyle on her socials.

She's also a friend of Chinese influencer and Show Luo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow, who also comes from money.