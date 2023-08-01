Did upcoming sci-fi thriller The Creator use footage from 2020 Beirut explosion in its trailer?  

The latest trailer for the upcoming sci-fi epic The Creator is drawing flak for allegedly using footage of a real disaster.

Directed and co-written by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One), The Creator tells the story of a human soldier (Tenet’s John David Washington) who’s tasked with protecting an android child who holds the key to ending the war between humans and AI.

The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Ken Watanabe.

The teaser came out on May 18, with the official trailer on July 17.

The new trailer contains brief footage (cue to 0:24) of an explosion caused by the AI after they set off a nuclear warhead in Los Angeles.