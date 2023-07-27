Doesn’t smoke, drink and eat fried food: Taiwanese actor Tu Chen Yang, 51, diagnosed with colorectal cancer despite healthy lifestyle

Taiwanese actor Tu Chen Yang, 51, recently revealed that he has colorectal cancer.



The news comes as a shock to many since Chen Yang is known to put in a lot of effort when it comes to maintaining his health and youthful good looks.



According to reports, Chen Yang booked a health check-up after finding blood in his stools. He was then diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Thankfully, he discovered the cancer early, and will be undergoing an operation to have it treated.

Chen Yang said he doesn't eat barbecued or deep-fried food. He also doesn’t drink and smoke, and also exercises regularly.

According to the Singapore Cancer Society, although the exact cause of colorectal cancer is unknown, having a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and poor dietary habits can increase one’s risk of getting it.



As such, one can only imagine Chen Yang’s surprise when he was diagnosed with the illness.



He advised others to not neglect any abnormal changes in their body as “early treatment can start with early discovery”.



Chen Yang is known for his role as Director Zhou in long-form Hokkien drama, Taste of Life.

Photos: Chinapress