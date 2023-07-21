Donnie Yen and Cissy Wang mark 20th wedding anniversary in opulent Italian ceremony

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen, 59, shelled out the big bucks to mark his 20th wedding anniversary with beauty queen Cissy Wang, 42.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2003, had a vow renewal ceremony at picturesque Lake Como in Italy recently, with Donnie sharing snaps from the event on his Weibo.

In his post, Donnie revealed that the ceremony was held at Lake Como as Cissy loves it there.

Oh-so-gorgeous.

“Time always flies by unknowingly, and I’ve spent 20 years hand-in-hand with my beloved wife Cissy Wang. Thankful that I’ve had the loving, kind and warm you with me on this road, as my strongest backing. When I’m busy with work, you help to plan everything for the company. When I’m free, you’ll take me out to meet friends and unwind,” Donnie wrote. He added that the couple also invited their friends and family to witness their vow renewal.

Gotta have a pic with the kids.

According to media reports, Chinese actor Wang Baoqiang, Chinese director Wong Jing, Hong Kong actress Shirley Cheung, Hong Kong actor Ray Lui and Hong Kong singer-actor Calvin Choy were present.

“Thank you to all our friends, both offline and online, for their blessings, we’ve received them all,” Donnie wrote.

While Donnie and Cissy’s two kids,

, 19, and

, 16, were present at the ceremony, Donnie’s son with his first wife, Hong Kong advertising executive Leung Zing Ci,

, 28, appeared to be a no-show.

Doing it in style.

Photos: Donnie Yen/Weibo