Don’t comment on funky odours: Getai stars share their dos and don'ts for the Hungry Ghost month

We've always been told to be extra careful lest we unwittingly offend wandering spirits during the seventh month of the lunar calendar.That period is also called the Ghost Month and this year it falls on Aug 16 to Sep 17, with the Hungry Ghost Festival happening on Aug 30.

For seventh month getai singers, there are certain rules they have to follow for good luck and a peace of mind. Getai stars like Liu Ling Ling, 60, and Lim Ru Ping, 72, recently spoke to 8world about the dos and don'ts they follow during this annual Chinese tradition.

Hao Hao

DOs: Before every performance, the getai star would make sure to burn joss paper for the "good brothers" (aka spirits) to inform them that the show is starting. He would then pray for their blessings for the show to go on smoothly.

He also makes it a point to kick off every show with the song 'Shibawang Temple', which serves as a tribute to the spirits.

"This is how I welcome them and show my respect," he said.

DON'Ts: Since Hao Hao spends most of the Ghost Month working, he consciously reminds himself that if he smells something weird, he will not say the word "smelly" regardless where he is.

He also emphasised that the front row seats at each gig have to be left empty and they have to ensure no one touches or sits on those seats when they perform.

Photo: 8World

Liu Ling Ling

DOs: According to Ling Ling, who is a Buddhist, she doesn't have the habit of burning incense paper. However, she makes an exception during the Hungry Ghost Festival.

"I will do it very early. I will burn incense paper on the first day of the Ghost Month at midnight sharp," she said.

DON'Ts: Surprisingly, Ling Ling isn't that superstitious when it comes to the don'ts.

"The Seventh Month getai seeks to appeal to the masses, and this Hungry Ghost Festival tradition has become a unique culture so I don't have any taboos," she said.

Photo: 8World

Michelle Choo

DOs: "I will definitely burn incense and pray before I go on stage, especially when I'm hosting for a gig. This is to pray for everything to go smoothly," said Michelle.

"Back when we had many shows, my sister Sandy and I would hold a stack of joss paper and throw it onto the streets when we travel between locations. This is so the spirits can protect us from getting into jams or accidents," she added.

DON'Ts: Michelle shared that usually when they pray, she would take a few bites of the chicken or roast duck that were used as offerings but during the Hungry Ghost Festival, she would not touch any of the food.

"Those food won't have any taste when you eat them anyway," she remarked.

And just like Hao Hao, Michelle also refrains from commenting on funky odours during this period because she has experienced the terrifying consequences of doing so.

"There was also once, a male singer drank alcohol and couldn't hold his pee so he found a random spot to do his business. He immediately lost his voice after he came back. It's really too spooky for you to not believe!," she gushed.

Photos: 8World

Lim Ru Ping

DOs: "As actors, we shouldn't be so superstitious, but there are some Chinese traditions that we still have to follow," said Ru Ping, who also prays to the spirits to show her respect whenever she hosts or performs at a gig.



Also, whenever she comes across an incense burner or banner with Buddhist sutras written on it at the market, she would also put her palms together to pray.

DON'Ts: The actress said one shouldn't carelessly crack jokes at night during the Ghost Month. When she encounters someone praying to spirits, she would pretend not to see them, which is a sign of respect towards the supernatural.

"I also wouldn't go overseas, go anywhere near the sea or even swim during this period. These are the things I will avoid. I would rather be safe than sorry!" said Ru Ping.

Photos: 8world