Double-decker economy class seats? Netizens are worried about people farting in their face — the man behind it responds

More recline, extra legroom and overall increased comfort on a flight is the stuff of an Economy Class traveller’s dreams. But what if you had to be seated underneath another passenger the whole flight?

Check out the Chaise Longue Economy Seat, a double-decker plane seat design that’s gone viral recently after it was shown at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany last week.

Designed by 23-year-old Spanish airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente, the double-decker Chaise Longue Economy Seats are designed to be used as middle seats in Economy Class in long haul flights and requires doing away with overhead compartments in the middle section of the aircraft.

According to Alejandro, it has a recline of 125 degrees, compared to the 110-degree recline of a standard economy seat, and the upper level seats have even better reclining.

While the lower seats may seem claustrophobic to some, these seats actually have a foot rest that extends under the upper seats, so passengers will get more legroom compared to the average Economy Class seats.

The main priority behind pushing out this new design was not to cram more passengers in coach, but to alleviate the legroom woes of taller passengers, Alejandro, who is 1.88m tall, told CNN. “At the end of the day, by having a double decker, you optimize the space, you take advantage of the space that otherwise is just air,” he said.

Photo: Instagram/alex.nvb

Among the drawbacks of the design: Passengers with limited mobility will only be able to access the lower level — passengers have to climb three steps to get to the upper level. There are also no inflight entertainment screens.

The revolutionary plane seat design has prompted a flurry of reactions from netizens, ranging from bemusement to utter disbelief. The top-most concern? Farting issues.