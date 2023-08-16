Earplugs at concerts and spin classes? Here’s why model Hannah Cheng-Bradshaw has started wearing them

The Supermodel Me runner-up said that she and her sisters are huge fans of EDM festivals, including Ultra Festival which was held in Singapore in 2015 and 2016.

She said it was during the second year when “things went wrong”. While it’s not uncommon for people to stand in the front or close to the stage or speakers to feel fully immersed in the experience, exposure to noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing, according to a blog post by Dr Annabelle Leong Chooi Kien, a specialist from Gleneagles Hospital. Loud noises – like an EDM concert or a loud spin class – above 110 dB can cause immediate harm to your ears.

Cheng-Bradshaw’s sister ended up getting tinnitus in her ears, which is a permanent ringing in your ear, during the second year of Ultra Festival in Singapore. She let on about another friend who is a DJ and has already lost “50 per cent of his hearing”.

Since the incident, Cheng-Bradshaw and her other sisters have started using earplugs whenever they go clubbing or attend a spin class because it can get really loud.

She featured the ones she uses from Vibes which is super discreet – you can’t even see that she’s wearing them. You can get the same pair from Amazon Singapore for $36.

Vibes earplugs

There are also plenty of alternatives you can get just in time for the next concert, we’ve rounded up some of the cool ones out there in the market.

Loop Quiet Noise Reduction Earplugs, from $28.95

These stylish and reusable earplugs come in a variety of fun colours if you don’t mind flaunting that you care about your ear health.

Loop Quiet Noise Reduction Earplugs

Alpine PartyPlug Concert Ear Plugs, $27.62

Designed for music concerts, these plugs use an acoustic filter that doesn’t alter music quality so you can still enjoy your favourite bangers.

Mack's Dreamgirl Soft Foam Earplugs, $16.08

If you need a budget option, these disposable earplugs come in a jumbo pack (50 pairs!) and in a really cute colour as well.

Remember, embracing the festival spirit doesn't mean compromising on health and well-being. Let your style resonate as you dance through the night, knowing that your ears are as well cared for as your ensemble.