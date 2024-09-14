Logo
Eason Chan spits out insect that flew into his mouth on stage, continues singing without missing a beat
Proof that Eason does not lip sync.

By Bryan Wong
Published September 14, 2024
Updated September 15, 2024
The balmy summer in China might be at its tail end, but we are guessing the bugs are here to stay just a little while more.

During a concert in Dalian, a province in Liaoning, Eason Chan had the unfortunate experience of having an insect fly into his mouth as he was singing his hit song ‘Red Rose’.

Ever the consummate performer, the 50-year-old cooly spat the bug out immediately and continued singing without missing a beat.

At least Eason wasn’t chased off the stage like fellow Hong Kong singer G.E.M. back in July.

Netizens also found it hilarious and took to the comments after videos of the incident were posted online.

“This insect chose the perfect part of the song to disturb Eason,” read a comment.

Another commented that this was the best way to dispel any rumours of lip-syncing.

“Who knew all you need is an insect to confirm whether one lip syncs,” said a netizen.

With all those lip-syncing rumours surrounding Taiwanese band Mayday, a few flies won’t hurt, right?

Photos: Sinchew, 仓酱_/TikTok

