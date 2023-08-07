Eddie Peng spotted by netizen who asks internet: 'Which TVB star is this?'

Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng, 41, may be one of Asia's hottest stars but it seems like to the common man on the street, he isn't exactly A-list material yet.

The actor was recently spotted on the streets of Hong Kong filming his latest project, crime thriller Trier Of Fact. The movie also stars Louis Koo and Nick Cheung.

Eddie from TVB?

A clueless passer-by happened to snap a video of Eddie, and promptly uploaded it on Douyin to ask: “Which TVB star is this?”.

We geddit, seeing a celeb in the flesh is mad exciting, even when you have no clue who they are. But the netizen’s innocent question quickly stirred up the internet, many of whom left comments on the video laughing about how Eddie was mistaken for a TVB artiste.

Not that it's not a compliment to be called one.

Photos: HK01, Eddie Peng/Weibo, PBE Media