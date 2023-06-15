Edison Chen and Jordan Chan, who reportedly fell out ‘cos of Cecilia Cheung, seen chatting on a street in Hong Kong

If you follow Edison Chen on Instagram, you would know that the California-based star is back in Hong Kong.

Edison, who has a six-year-old daughter with wife, Chinese model Qin Shupei, has been posting snaps from his trip, which includes a visit to art installation “The Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman” at Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour.

Recently, a netizen spotted Edison on the streets and shared a video of the star on Weibo.

Turns out, Edison had bumped into Jordan Chan, who was filming Hong Kong drama City Defender.

In the clip, Jordan, who was in a police uniform, was seen having a chat with Edison. They then patted each other on the shoulder and Edison took off.

Even Jordan's co-star could not help but steal a glance at Edison

Though it was a brief encounter, fans were thrilled to see that Jordan and Edison have rekindled their friendship or at least are on amicable terms.

For the uninformed, both stars were once romantically linked to Cecilia Cheung, and Jordan reportedly fell out with Edison following the latter’s sex photo scandal in 2008.

Sexually explicit photos of Edison with female stars like Ceci and Gillian Chung were splashed all over the Internet, and almost destroyed their careers.

We'd approach the stars for a selfie if we bumped into them on the streetsBros again

The chance meeting was also nostalgic for fans as the last time Jordan and Edison worked together was in 2005’s Initial D.

The stars of Initial D: Edison, Jay Chou, Jordan, and Shawn Yue

In fact, some commented that their meeting looked so realistic that they thought it was a scene from a movie they did in the past.

There were fans who suggested that producers include the snippet as a scene in the upcoming thriller.

Edison in a cameo appearance in a Hong Kong drama?

We’d definitely watch that.

Photos: Weibo, Edison Chen/Instagram