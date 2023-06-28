Edwin Goh refutes accusation that he used “physical force" on Ukrainian ex-girlfriend

Mediacorp actor Edwin Goh, 28, has denied using “physical force” on his ex-girlfriend, Singapore-based Ukrainian model Darina Sheremet, 21, after a YouTube video posted by the actor yesterday (Jun 27) led to Darina claiming that he hit her and stole her money.

His full statement is at the end of this article.

In the YouTube video, Edwin shared that Darina cheated on him when they were together.

Addressing a question about his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend, Edwin said: “Sometimes things between couples, they don’t work out, but like, um, for this instance, she was actually unfaithful, so, yup. Let’s just not bring it up and I just thought that you know, maybe the people need some closure as well.”

Edwin and Darina went IG official in 2020, and announced their breakup in August 2022. At that time, he told 8days.sg that he would be “focusing on myself and my career moving forward”.

In March 2023, Edwin announced that he was dating his Strike Gold co-star, Rachel Wan, 27.

Edwin and Rachel addressed questions about the actor's ex-girlfriend in their latest video.

After the video was posted, a netizen saw fit to head over to Darina’s Instagram and leave this comment on her post celebrating her 21st birthday: “You cheated on Edwin?!”

And this is where the drama unfolded.



In a series of back-and-forth comments, Darina, as well as four other netizens believed to be Darina’s friends, shared more details about Edwin and Darina's breakup.

Darina first replied to the netizen, writing that Edwin “hit me in the face” and “stole my money”. She also claimed that Edwin was using her money even after he had gotten together with Rachel.

“If you think that this person is perfect, then you are far mistaken, he just makes himself look good (sic),” she wrote.

A different netizen then goes on to explain that Edwin allegedly grabbed Darina by her hair and hit her in the face, while they were in Bali.



The netizen added that the police were called after the altercation. They also brought up Edwin's previous drink-driving charge, claiming that Darina kept quiet about Edwin's use of physical force as she did not want to affect his career.

Additionally, Darina replied to a third netizen who claimed that Edwin “kicked her in a drunken state, and then hit her in the face in Bali after a party”, with a simple “true” and laughing emojis.

Finally, Ukrainian model Kate wrote in a comment that she saw Edwin with a German girl in Bali, and that she has “proof” of Edwin hitting Darina.

Edwin has since released a statement to share his side of the story.

“I had chosen to address [my breakup] with the intent of providing some closure on this issue as there were many speculations. I did not mean to disrespect Darina and with hindsight, I realised that I should not have shared publicly as this was a private matter between us,” he wrote.

Edwin then went on to clarify: “Firstly, while Darina and I had our disagreements, I did not use physical force on her. Our relationship ended after our argument in Bali.”

He also seemingly addressed Darina’s claims that he had stolen her money, writing: “After we broke up, she was unable to return to Singapore following the expiry of her visa, and I had helped to pack and send her belongings back to her. I had also assisted to deposit her existing cash in Singapore into my account and transferred these to her.”

He did not address the claims that he had cheated on Darina, neither did he elaborate more about his statement in the YouTube video about Darina being unfaithful.

Edwin ended off his statement by sharing that he will be “taking a break and embarking on new adventures with my girlfriend Rachel Wan.”

“We will be headed to Australia on 1 July and hope everyone can support us as we continue to update on our lives on our YouTube channel,” he wrote.

Edwin Goh.

Edwin’s full statement is below:

In a YouTube video posted yesterday, I was addressing various questions received on social media, one of which was regarding the breakup with my previous girlfriend Darina Sheremet. I had chosen to address this with the intent of providing some closure on this issue as there were many speculations. I did not mean to disrespect Darina and with hindsight, I realised that I should not have shared publicly as this was a private matter between us.

Regarding the allegations made against me, I would like to clarify two things.

Firstly, while Darina and I had our disagreements, I did not use physical force on her. Our relationship ended after our argument in Bali.

After we broke up, she was unable to return to Singapore following the expiry of her visa, and I had helped to pack and send her belongings back to her. I had also assisted to deposit her existing cash in Singapore into my account and transferred these to her. Even though we had already broken up, I had just wanted to help her and put the past behind us.

I am sorry for the distress caused by my comment in my YouTube video yesterday, and seek everyone’s understanding.

Meanwhile, I would also like to share that I would be taking a break and embarking on new adventures with my girlfriend Rachel Wan. We will be headed to Australia on 1 July and hope everyone can support us as we continue to update on our lives on our YouTube channel.

Thank you.

Watch Edwin’s YouTube video where he mentions Darina below.