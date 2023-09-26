Egg roll seller in China looks just like Jay Chou

Jay Chou fans… If you would like the Mandopop King to personally prepare some street food for you, Hebei, China is the place to go.



Of course, we jest. The singer-songwriter is currently on tour so we doubt he found any time to show off his culinary skills to tourists.

However, it does seem the Chinese city has a penchant for spotting Chou’s doppelgangers. This time, netizens took to Xiao Hong Shu with videos showing an egg roll street vendor who is a dead ringer for the famous musician.

We really had to do a double take when we saw this pic of the egg roll seller

Apparently, this is not the first time the stall vendor has caused people to take a second look.



In fact, the comparisons to Jay Chou already started back in 2006. Then, he brushed off those comparisons, saying: “I know what I am good [serving egg rolls] and I have no interest in becoming the next influencer".

In any case, Jay, at this point, we think gathering all your reported lookalikes will make for quite a hit variety show.

You heard it from us first.

Photos: Sinchew