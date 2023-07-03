Logo
Eggslut partners Jumbo Restaurant to offer chilli crab and scrambled egg brioche sandwich
The limited-edition sarnie comes ahead of National Day.

By Chow Rou Yan
Published July 3, 2023
Updated July 3, 2023
National Day is around the corner — cue the mod Sin makan creations and brand collabs. Case in point: hip LA egg sandwich chain Eggslut has teamed up with local restaurant brand Jumbo Seafood to introduce the limited-edition Chilli Crab Sandwich and Chilli Crab Slut. They will be available from 7 July to 30 September at both Eggslut’s Suntec City and Scotts Square outlets. Here’s what to expect. 

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Chilli Crab Sandwich, $16

This sarnie features Jumbo’s signature chilli crab sauce mixed with crab meat and paired with Eggslut’s cage-free scrambled eggs, baby romaine lettuce, all cradled within a brioche bun. No mantou required. 

Chilli Crab Slut, $12

The “slut” typically features a coddled egg atop potato puree served in a jar, alongside slices of baguette. The chilli crab version includes a layer of crab meat blended with Jumbo’s spicy sauce between the egg and potato.

National Day sarnie giveaway 

Customers can snag a free Chilli Crab Sandwich by filming themselves singing their favourite NDP songs while using a crab filter and tagging Eggslut’s Instagram @eggslutsg between 15 July to 9 August. Participants will be contacted via Instagram DM to be issued vouchers for redemption of the sarnie. 

The chilli crab sandwich is available available 7 July to 30 Sept. Eggslut is at Suntec City, #01-604/605/608/609 Tower 4, 3 Temasek Blvd, S038983 and #01-12 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Rd, S228209. 

More info via their Website, Facebook & Instagram.

Photos: Eggslut

