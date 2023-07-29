Elusive screen goddess Maggie Cheung, 58, seen shopping at Chanel in London

Ever since Hong Kong film goddess Maggie Cheung faded out of showbiz in 2004, sightings of her in public have been few and far between.

Then last year, Maggie finally jumped on the social media bandwagon and surprised her fans by starting a Douyin account.

On her Douyin, the star occasionally shares snippets of her life in Paris, where she's said to be based. She was married to French director Olivier Assayas, whom she divorced in 2001.

Her fans have also been able to track her down thanks to the IP addresses of her Douyin updates.

Most recently, her fans are saying Maggie is now in the UK.

True enough, one netizen shared that she had bumped into Maggie while shopping at a Chanel boutique in London.

According to said netizen, Maggie was dressed casually in a pink top and jeans. She also had a cap on and was really friendly.

"I asked for a photo but she declined. However, she shook my hand," gushed the fan.

The netizen also noted that the star looks as slender and tall as before, and praised her for maintaining her looks well.

The lady in pink could have been anyone but if the netizens swears it's Maggie...

