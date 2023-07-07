Is Emirates Premium Economy all it’s hyped up to be? We checked it out and here are our 1st impressions— legroom, seats, meals and more

Flying Premium Economy never used to cross my mind — the experience never seemed to justify the marked price increase over Economy. Not until I got to preview Emirates’ Premium Economy product for myself, that is.

We’ve had no complaints about flying Economy (left) on Emirates, but its new Premium Economy cabin (right) offers a significantly more luxurious experience, at a more wallet-friendly price compared to a Business Class ticket.

Emirates launched Premium Economy (PE) for flights between Singapore and Dubai last month on four of its upgraded four-class A380 aircraft, specifically on flights EK 354 and EK 355. Fares start from S$1,729.

First impressions of Emirates Premium Economy: The extra space and legroom is very much noticeable. The experience feels significantly elevated compared to Economy, thanks to the plush leather seats. In fact, it almost feels like you’re in Business Class, even without the full-flat bed and extra storage space of Biz Class. We noticed that window seats have about half an arm’s length more personal space, thanks to a gap between the seat and the window. At full recline and with the calf and foot rests fully raised, you’re cradled in a comfortable position that we reckon would make it much easier to fall asleep on a long haul flight.

Get a closer look at the Emirates Premium Economy cabin in this video:

00:50 Min

Video: Pyron Tan

Photos: Jasmine Teo